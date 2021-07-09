Police are attending a road traffic collision (RTC) between Knowle roundabout and Wickham, on the northbound carraigeway.

Winchester police have confirmed they are on the scene.

Posting on Twitter, they said: ‘We are currently dealing with an RTC which is blocking the A32 between Wickam and Fareham.

‘Please find an alternative route.’

Hampshire Constabulary and South Central Ambulance Service have both been contacted by The News for further info.

More to follow.

