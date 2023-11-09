News you can trust since 1877
Crash on M27 causes delays for drivers in morning rush hour traffic

A crash on the M27 has led to a lane closure and delays for drivers during this morning’s rush hour.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Nov 2023, 07:54 GMT
AA Traffic News reported the westbound incident between junction 9 and 8, stating: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).”

