Crash on M27 causes delays for drivers in morning rush hour traffic
A crash on the M27 has led to a lane closure and delays for drivers during this morning’s rush hour.
AA Traffic News reported the westbound incident between junction 9 and 8, stating: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).”