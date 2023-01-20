The woman was reportedly knocked over in Fawcett Road this morning. One eyewitness who saw the aftermath of the collision said: ‘The accident was on the roundabout just after Fratton bridge.

‘I drove by earlier and a cyclist was knocked off her bike. Before the ambulance arrived, she was sat up in road being looked after by two people.’

The collision happened at the roundabout near Fratton Bridge. Picture: Google Street View.

Police confirmed the cyclist was injured in the collision. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.38am today to a report of a road traffic collision on Fawcett Road.

‘This involved a car and a push bike. Minor injuries were reported.’

