Cyclist hit by car near busy roundabout in Fratton as emergency services close lane
A CYCLIST was hit by a car in Fratton near a busy roundabout.
The woman was reportedly knocked over in Fawcett Road this morning. One eyewitness who saw the aftermath of the collision said: ‘The accident was on the roundabout just after Fratton bridge.
‘I drove by earlier and a cyclist was knocked off her bike. Before the ambulance arrived, she was sat up in road being looked after by two people.’
Police confirmed the cyclist was injured in the collision. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.38am today to a report of a road traffic collision on Fawcett Road.
‘This involved a car and a push bike. Minor injuries were reported.’
Portsmouth Roads, the twitter account for Portsmouth City Council's transport management centre, said one lane was closed so emergency services could reach the scene. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230025983.