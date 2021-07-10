Cyclist in his 60s seriously injured after crash with car on A32 near Fareham

A cyclist in his 60s was seriously injured in a crash on the A32 at Knowle on July 9. Picture: @Hantspolroads

The man was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident at 4.45pm yesterday on the A32 at Knowle, between Wickham and Fareham.

Police shut the road as the air ambulance landed in a nearby field.

Traffic police said on social media the man was wearing a helmet.

‘The cyclist has gone to hospital but is fortunate to have been wearing a helmet,’ officers said on Twitter.

A Hampshire police spokesman added: ‘Officers attended a collision involving a car and bicycle on the A32 near Fareham around 4.45pm yesterday.

‘The cyclist, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

‘Enquiries are ongoing as to the exact circumstances.

‘The road was closed for an hour while we attended.’

