Driver arrested following the death of 85-year-old woman has been released by police
A COSHAM driver who was arrested following the death of an 85-year-old woman yesterday has been released.
The 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving without due care and attention and has been released under investigation while officers continue to conduct enquiries.
As reported, the woman was crossing Vectis Way in Cosham, Portsmouth, when she was hit by a white Nissan van just before midday on October 7.
She was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital but she later died from her injuries.
A police spokesman said her family are being supported by specialist officers. He added: ‘Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are keen to speak with any witnesses.
‘Please call 101, quoting the reference number 802 of (October 7).'