Driver arrested following the death of 85-year-old woman has been released by police

Flowers and a police sign appealing for witnesses have been put in Cosham high street near Vectis Way, where an 85-year-old woman died in a van crash on October 7 2021. Picture: Ben Fishwick

The 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving without due care and attention and has been released under investigation while officers continue to conduct enquiries.

As reported, the woman was crossing Vectis Way in Cosham, Portsmouth, when she was hit by a white Nissan van just before midday on October 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital but she later died from her injuries.

A police spokesman said her family are being supported by specialist officers. He added: ‘Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are keen to speak with any witnesses.

‘Please call 101, quoting the reference number 802 of (October 7).'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.