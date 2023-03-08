Drivers face motorway delays after three vehicle crash on the M27 between Fareham and Hilsea
Drivers who are travelling on the motorway between Fareham and Hilsea will face 30 minute delays following a crash.
Traffic is congested between junction 11 near Fareham and junction 12 near Hilsea on the M275, though the scene of the crash has been cleared.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 4.25pm today (8 March) to reports of a road traffic collision on the M27. This involved three vehicles and no injuries were reported. The road is now cleared.’
Live traffic update service Romanse said in a tweet:
‘#M27 Eastbound - approx 30 minute delays between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12 #M275/A27 Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea.’