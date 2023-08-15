Drivers on M27 facing delays this morning after crash at busy junction

News you can trust since 1877
Drivers on the M27 are facing delays this morning after a crash.
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened on the roundabout at junction 3 resulting in delays for drivers heading westbound between junction 4 and 3.

A post from live travel service Romanse said: “M27 Westbound - approx 10 minute delays between J4/#M3 and J3/#M271 due to an RTC on the RBT at J3.”

One lane has been left partially blocked on the M271.

