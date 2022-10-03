Drivers warned of heavy traffic as Gosport road closed in both directions following crash
DRIVERS between Gosport and Fareham can expect delays and heavy traffic as a Gosport road has been closed in both directions due to a crash.
The incident, which occurred near the A32 at Wych Lane, is due to a road traffic incident in which a vehicle hit a lamppost earlier today (Monday, October 3).
The road is closed both ways from The Builders Merchants to Woodcot School turn off, and the road closure is affecting traffic between Gosport and Fareham.