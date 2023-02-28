Driving test UK: Easiest driving test to book in Portsmouth, Southampton and Hampshire as test centres ranked on pass rates
Driving tests can be daunting for those who take them – especially in notoriously difficult test areas.
Statistics from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) tracked the number of tests taken from April 2022 to March 2023.
On average 1.6 million people take a driving test each year across Britain, but this has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Fewer tests have been carried out as a result and there is still a backlog
In total, 816,844 tests were completed and 397,000 of them resulted in passes.
A DVSA spokesperson said: ‘DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.
‘The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.
‘All candidates are assessed to the same standard and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.’
Driving test centres in the Hampshire area and across the UK have higher pass rates than others.
In total, 29 test centres in the south east were analysed, and 324 places in the UK. Historically, Lee-on-the-Solent has the highest percentage pass rate, indicating that it is likely the easiest place to take your driving test.
Here are the seven driving test centres in the Hampshire area, ranked from the hardest to the easiest.
