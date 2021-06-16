In celebration of Clean Air Day (June 17) e-scooter operator Voi is offering £3 discounts to new riders for one week as well as a scooter-friendly city guide with suggestions of places for breakfast, sights to see and the best spots to visit.

It is hoped city residents will be encouraged to use the rental scooters – that are provided at docks across Portsmouth – as an alternative to cars.

Pictured: Voi scooter team, Jon Hamer, Maria Sassetti and Nikolina Kotur on the e-scooters at Portsmouth Guildhall walk on 15 March 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Councillor Lynne Stagg, the city’s transport boss, said: ‘I'm really pleased that people renting an e-scooter this Clean Air Day will be able to discover Portsmouth's many attractions with Voi's new city guide. The rental e-scooters make a valuable and sustainable contribution towards our commitment to cleaner air.

‘Clean Air Day is a great opportunity to give your car a day off so why not try an e-scooter instead? Simply download the app, take part in the traffic school, load up the guide and start exploring all that our wonderful city has to offer.’

Since their launch in the UK nine months ago more than 3.5 million rides have been taken on Voi e-scooters, replacing more than one million car trips, and saving around 1,016 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Jack Samler, general manager at Voi UK and Ireland, added: ‘Voi riders across the UK have been telling us how much they enjoy using the scooters to explore their local areas so we’ve put together these brilliant city guides to offer suggested routes and places to visit on a Voi journey.

‘As the UK looks to further ease restrictions, our cities are expected to become busier so we want to ensure that everyone can access this safe, sustainable and socially distanced form of transport. In the rush back to normality, it’s vital that we don’t lose the environmental gains of the past year and continue to prioritise green transport options.’

To redeem the discount, new Voi riders simply need to download the Voi app, find a scooter and then add the code ‘CleanAir.’

The use of private e-scooters on roads and pavements is still illegal in the UK.

