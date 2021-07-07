Parking racks for Voi e-scooters have now been added at Queen Alexandra Hospital and St Mary’s Hospital, with discounts offered to NHS staff.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth council’s transport boss, said ‘It's great to know that we've been able to support the expansion of the trial to both hospitals and to provide this affordable and sustainable service for key workers and hospital visitors.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: Voi scooter team, Jon Hamer, Maria Sassetti and Nikolina Kotur on the e-scooters at Portsmouth Guildhall walk on 15 March 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The e-scooter trial scheme, that was launched in March this year, allows people to rent the vehicles by the minute from various docking stations around the city.

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust’s chief financial officer, Mark Orchard, added: ‘It is great to support the rental trial in our city and we hope that the e-scooters will be useful to staff and visitors by providing another way to get to and from our site.​​​​​​​

Voi e-scooters operate at a maximum speed of 12.5mph. This speed reduces automatically when vehicles enter slow riding or no riding zones. Private, unregulated e-scooters can operate at much higher speeds.

Both Voi and the council are encouraging the public to report any misuse via its reporting page. The rental company has a strict three-strike policy, and users who do not follow the clear e-scooter usage guidelines can see their accounts blocked.

Members of the public who witness incidents of pavement riding, twin riding or underage riding should make a note of the time, the scooter's number plate and report to Voi at voiscooters.com/report/uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron