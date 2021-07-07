E-scooter parking racks now installed at Portsmouth hospitals
KEYWORKERS and visitors can now use rental electric scooters to travel to city hospitals.
Parking racks for Voi e-scooters have now been added at Queen Alexandra Hospital and St Mary’s Hospital, with discounts offered to NHS staff.
Councillor Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth council’s transport boss, said ‘It's great to know that we've been able to support the expansion of the trial to both hospitals and to provide this affordable and sustainable service for key workers and hospital visitors.’
The e-scooter trial scheme, that was launched in March this year, allows people to rent the vehicles by the minute from various docking stations around the city.
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust’s chief financial officer, Mark Orchard, added: ‘It is great to support the rental trial in our city and we hope that the e-scooters will be useful to staff and visitors by providing another way to get to and from our site.