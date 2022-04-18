Early morning crash blocking A32 in Mislingford now clear as Waterlooville man arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle with alcohol levels above the legal limit
A WATERLOOVILLE man has been arrested after a crash in Mislingford which left the A32 blocked this morning.
Monday, 18th April 2022, 12:04 pm
Updated
Monday, 18th April 2022, 12:31 pm
Police were called at 5.08am to Wickham Road, Mislingford, after a van collided with a metal fence, blocking the northbound carriageway.
The driver sustained minor injuries.
A police spokesman said: ‘A 23-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle with alcohol levels above the legal limit and remains in police custody.
‘The road was closed until the vehicle was recovered at around 7.40am, when it reopened.’