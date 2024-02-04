News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Eastern Road: Major Portsmouth road closed while Southern Water carry out major re-lining of 500m underground pipe

Eastern Road has been at the centre of multiple issues regarding burst pipes and sewage problems – and Southern Water are carrying out major works to resolve this.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Feb 2024, 16:41 GMT

Eastern Road has experienced multiple issues that have caused numeeous road closures. A 500-metre-long sewer which runs along an arterial route through Portsmouth is to be re-lined as part of a £1m solution to a string of disruptive bursts.

The work is being split into two phases, with the first 200 metres being started at 8pm on February 3 and finishing at 8pm on February 9. The next 300 metres of pipe re-lining will be scheduled for a later date, yet to be confirmed.

Alex Saunders, head of wastewater networks said: “We apologise for any further disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters – but are taking this action now to avoid more challenging times in the future. We will continue to update our website with any further information.”

For more information about the road closures and further updates, click here.

See 6 pictures of the ongoing work on Eastern Road:

A 500-metre-long sewer which runs along an arterial route through Portsmouth is to be re-lined as part of a £1m solution to a string of disruptive bursts along Eastern Road. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Eastern Road Update

A 500-metre-long sewer which runs along an arterial route through Portsmouth is to be re-lined as part of a £1m solution to a string of disruptive bursts along Eastern Road. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
A 500-metre-long sewer which runs along an arterial route through Portsmouth is to be re-lined as part of a £1m solution to a string of disruptive bursts along Eastern Road. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Eastern Road Update

A 500-metre-long sewer which runs along an arterial route through Portsmouth is to be re-lined as part of a £1m solution to a string of disruptive bursts along Eastern Road. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
A 500-metre-long sewer which runs along an arterial route through Portsmouth is to be re-lined as part of a £1m solution to a string of disruptive bursts along Eastern Road. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Eastern Road Update

A 500-metre-long sewer which runs along an arterial route through Portsmouth is to be re-lined as part of a £1m solution to a string of disruptive bursts along Eastern Road. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
A 500-metre-long sewer which runs along an arterial route through Portsmouth is to be re-lined as part of a £1m solution to a string of disruptive bursts along Eastern Road. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Eastern Road Update

A 500-metre-long sewer which runs along an arterial route through Portsmouth is to be re-lined as part of a £1m solution to a string of disruptive bursts along Eastern Road. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Southern WaterPortsmouth