The work is being split into two phases, with the first 200 metres being started at 8pm on February 3 and finishing at 8pm on February 9. The next 300 metres of pipe re-lining will be scheduled for a later date, yet to be confirmed.

Alex Saunders, head of wastewater networks said: “We apologise for any further disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters – but are taking this action now to avoid more challenging times in the future. We will continue to update our website with any further information.”

See 6 pictures of the ongoing work on Eastern Road:

1 . Eastern Road Update A 500-metre-long sewer which runs along an arterial route through Portsmouth is to be re-lined as part of a £1m solution to a string of disruptive bursts along Eastern Road. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

