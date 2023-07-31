Engineers from gas distribution network SGN have been in the Eastney Road area since June 25 to replace an aging section of leaking metal gas main with a new plastic pipe, which is designed to last for 80 years. To allow the work to take place Eastney Road – a popular route into Southsea - was temporarily closed between Bransbury Road and Henderson Road with diversions around the surrounding roads.

This has caused misery for businesses in the area as many drivers have been avoiding the area, while other routes into Southsea from the north of the city have been busier. But now it has been confirmed that the road will reopen in early August, well ahead of schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SGN has been in regular close communication with Portsmouth City Council since before the project began on site, which has meant changes to traffic management and permits were able to be approved swiftly. This allowed engineers on site to continue their work uninterrupted, working quickly and safely to complete their repairs in Eastney Road.

A project to upgrade the gas network in Eastney Road will now finish early thanks to successful partnership working

With SGN’s work complete in this section, it has enabled Colas to carry out their planned road resurfacing work within SGN’s road closure and earlier in the summer than planned. By working together, it has meant Portsmouth residents will avoid having additional road closures in the area.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: “I am pleased to see the early completion of the much-needed gas improvement works in Eastney Road that has been a long-standing issue with frequent repairs. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to all those involved, especially for SGN’s dedicated approach to ensure work was carried out in a safe but rapid way.

“Also, thank you to Colas, for their flexibility in bringing forward the resurfacing of the road whilst it was already closed, helping to reduce further disruption to journeys in the future. Thanks also to local residents. We know the works have been disruptive and appreciate their patience.

“This success serves as a testament to what can be accomplished when we work in partnership with a shared vision of progress and community wellbeing.”