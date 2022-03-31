A tree has fallen and is blocking Durrants Road in Rowlands Castle.

The tree collapsed across Durrants Road partly landing into the front garden of a property at about 7.30pm today.

There is currently a road block at the entrance to the Shell garage on Durrants Road with staff on scene advising motorists to stay away.

A road block is also at place at the B2149 junction with Wakefords Way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tree has fallen and is blocking Durrants Road in Rowlands Castle.

Residents say police officers were spotted at the scene at around 9pm.

Hampshire Constabulary has been approached for more information.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron