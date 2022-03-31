Fallen tree across Rowlands Castle road causes road blockage

A TREE has fallen in Rowlands Castle causing a road to be closed.

By Hollie Busby
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 10:36 pm
A tree has fallen and is blocking Durrants Road in Rowlands Castle.

The tree collapsed across Durrants Road partly landing into the front garden of a property at about 7.30pm today.

There is currently a road block at the entrance to the Shell garage on Durrants Road with staff on scene advising motorists to stay away.

A road block is also at place at the B2149 junction with Wakefords Way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A tree has fallen and is blocking Durrants Road in Rowlands Castle.

Residents say police officers were spotted at the scene at around 9pm.

Hampshire Constabulary has been approached for more information.

Read More

Read More
Guest on Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady goes overboard as ship makes her way back ...

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

A tree has fallen and is blocking Durrants Road in Rowlands Castle.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

Pompey