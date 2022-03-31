Fallen tree across Rowlands Castle road causes road blockage
A TREE has fallen in Rowlands Castle causing a road to be closed.
The tree collapsed across Durrants Road partly landing into the front garden of a property at about 7.30pm today.
There is currently a road block at the entrance to the Shell garage on Durrants Road with staff on scene advising motorists to stay away.
A road block is also at place at the B2149 junction with Wakefords Way.
Residents say police officers were spotted at the scene at around 9pm.
Hampshire Constabulary has been approached for more information.
