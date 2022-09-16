Fareham Traffic: Car Crash blocks road in both directions on Portsmouth route causing delays
A ROAD in Fareham has been blocked following a car crash.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that traffic is being blocked on the B2177 Southwick in both directions.
The incident happened between Drove Road and Pitymoor Lane, Fareham.
Delays are currently building,
ROMANSE reports: ‘B2177 Southwick - Road BLOCKED in both directions between Drove Rd and Pitymoor Ln due to RTI, delays.’
