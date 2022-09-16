Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that traffic is being blocked on the B2177 Southwick in both directions.

The incident happened between Drove Road and Pitymoor Lane, Fareham.

The B2177 in Southwick, between Drove Road and Pitymoor Lane, is blocked in both directions due to a crash. Picture: Google Street View.

Delays are currently building,

ROMANSE reports: ‘B2177 Southwick - Road BLOCKED in both directions between Drove Rd and Pitymoor Ln due to RTI, delays.’

