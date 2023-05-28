News you can trust since 1877
Firefighters rush to extinguish blaze in Gosport country park

Firefighters from across the region rushed to tackle a fire in a Gosport country park yesterday afternoon.
By David George
Published 28th May 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 13:40 BST

Crews were called to Alver Valley yesterday following reports that a blaze had broken out in the area.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters from Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Eastleigh attended a small fire in the open at in the Alver Valley, Browndown area after being called to the incident at 15:55pm.

‘ The fire,150x50m square, affected undergrowth. Police were also in attendance.’

Firefighters were called to the sceneFirefighters were called to the scene
Firefighters were called to the scene
