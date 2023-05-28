Firefighters rush to extinguish blaze in Gosport country park
Firefighters from across the region rushed to tackle a fire in a Gosport country park yesterday afternoon.
Crews were called to Alver Valley yesterday following reports that a blaze had broken out in the area.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters from Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Eastleigh attended a small fire in the open at in the Alver Valley, Browndown area after being called to the incident at 15:55pm.
‘ The fire,150x50m square, affected undergrowth. Police were also in attendance.’