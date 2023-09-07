Watch more videos on Shots!

No one was injured as a result of the five car collision but it did cause delays for commuters.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called at 7.40am to reports of a collision on the M27 eastbound between junctions 11 and 12.

“Five cars were involved and no injuries were reported.

“One car was recovered and officers have now left the scene.”