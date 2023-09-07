Five car collision on M27 between junctions 11 and 12 eastbound causes delays for commuters this morning
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the M27 eastbound between the junctions at approximately 7:40am this morning (August 7).
No one was injured as a result of the five car collision but it did cause delays for commuters.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called at 7.40am to reports of a collision on the M27 eastbound between junctions 11 and 12.
“Five cars were involved and no injuries were reported.
“One car was recovered and officers have now left the scene.”
The delays are now easing and the road has been cleared by emergency services who attended the scene.