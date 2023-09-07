News you can trust since 1877
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Five car collision on M27 between junctions 11 and 12 eastbound causes delays for commuters this morning

Delays built up on the M27 this morning between junctions 11 and 12 due to a collision involving five cars.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the M27 eastbound between the junctions at approximately 7:40am this morning (August 7).

No one was injured as a result of the five car collision but it did cause delays for commuters.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called at 7.40am to reports of a collision on the M27 eastbound between junctions 11 and 12.

Traffic piled up this morning due to a five car collision.
Traffic piled up this morning due to a five car collision.
“Five cars were involved and no injuries were reported.

“One car was recovered and officers have now left the scene.”

The delays are now easing and the road has been cleared by emergency services who attended the scene.

If you ever come across a road traffic collision or incident, contact the emergency services by calling 999 or 101 if it is not an emergency.

