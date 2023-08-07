News you can trust since 1877
Five junctions in Portsmouth where the city council would seek new powers to fine bad drivers

Drivers who block junctions or ignore turning restrictions could be fined by Portsmouth City Council under plans being considered to expand powers beyond just the police.
By Josh Wright
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:26 BST

Under the amended Traffic Management Act, councils outside of London can now apply to use ANPR cameras to enforce traffic rules.

At his decision meeting on Thursday (August 10), the council’s cabinet member for transport, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, will be asked to approve an application to the Department for Transport.

“Extending the power to enforce moving traffic contraventions outside of London has been long-awaited, especially when our police force faces mounting challenges,” he said. “This presents a crucial opportunity to reduce the burden on them and enhance road safety.”

The junction of St George’s Road, Park Road and the access to Gunwharf has been identified as an enforcement area. Credit: Google Street ViewThe junction of St George’s Road, Park Road and the access to Gunwharf has been identified as an enforcement area. Credit: Google Street View
Should the application be accepted, the council would be allowed to enforce the blocking of box junctions, banned turns and people driving through no entry areas similarly to how bus lane use is monitored. Fines would be £70 with a 50 per cent discount if paid within 14 days.

Enforcement must be carried out through the use of ANPR cameras to enforce road restrictions brought in through traffic regulation orders. Five sites have been idenitifed as priorities for this work:

  • The junction of St George’s Road, Park Road and the access to Gunwharf;
  • The junction of Park Road and Anglesea Road;
  • The junction of Milton Road and Velder Avenue;
  • The junction of Angelsea Road and Bishop Crispian Way;
  • And the M275 slip road from Rudmore Roundabout.

As part of the application process, the council will have to consult with police and carry out a six-week public consultation. It is expected that this would be followed by a submission to the Department for Transport in October.

A council report said the issues it would be able to enforce are “safety critical for the public” and that contravention of these rules led to “considerable risk”.

The public consultation is expected to start later this month should Cllr Vernon-Jackson approve the work.

In 2019, the Local Government Association conducted a survey of (non-London) English local authorities. A total of 67% of respondents said that the police did not actively enforce any moving traffic offences in their area. And 90% said that they would use civil enforcement powers were they available, primarily to alleviate congestion and improve road safety.

