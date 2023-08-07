Under the amended Traffic Management Act, councils outside of London can now apply to use ANPR cameras to enforce traffic rules.

At his decision meeting on Thursday (August 10), the council’s cabinet member for transport, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, will be asked to approve an application to the Department for Transport.

“Extending the power to enforce moving traffic contraventions outside of London has been long-awaited, especially when our police force faces mounting challenges,” he said. “This presents a crucial opportunity to reduce the burden on them and enhance road safety.”

The junction of St George’s Road, Park Road and the access to Gunwharf has been identified as an enforcement area. Credit: Google Street View

Should the application be accepted, the council would be allowed to enforce the blocking of box junctions, banned turns and people driving through no entry areas similarly to how bus lane use is monitored. Fines would be £70 with a 50 per cent discount if paid within 14 days.

Enforcement must be carried out through the use of ANPR cameras to enforce road restrictions brought in through traffic regulation orders. Five sites have been idenitifed as priorities for this work:

The junction of St George’s Road, Park Road and the access to Gunwharf;

The junction of Park Road and Anglesea Road;

The junction of Milton Road and Velder Avenue;

The junction of Angelsea Road and Bishop Crispian Way;

And the M275 slip road from Rudmore Roundabout.

As part of the application process, the council will have to consult with police and carry out a six-week public consultation. It is expected that this would be followed by a submission to the Department for Transport in October.

A council report said the issues it would be able to enforce are “safety critical for the public” and that contravention of these rules led to “considerable risk”.

The public consultation is expected to start later this month should Cllr Vernon-Jackson approve the work.