Fratton train derailment: Live updates as long delays on trains from Portsmouth expected this morning after derailment
COMMUTERS can expect long delays and cancellations on the trains today after carriages derailed at Fratton today.
Disruptions to services between Portsmouth, Brighton and Southampton are expected until 6pm tonight after the incident took place at a depot in the early hours of this morning.
South Western Railway has said fewer trains will be running as the train has blocked some rail lines.
One witness told The News there was a ‘loud grinding noise’ at around 1.30am as the train came off the track.
Passengers are told to expect cancellations and changes to the timetable.
Train tickets can be used Stagecoach buses 23 between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant and 70/71/72 between Guildford and Haslemere for no extra charge.
Last updated: Thursday, 05 August, 2021, 10:56
- A train derailed at Fratton station at 1.30am this morning
- Work is underway to rerail the train
- Disruptions to services are expected to last all day
South Western ‘working hard’ to rerail the train
A spokesman for South Western Railway said: ‘At 1.30am this morning a single carriage of an empty train derailed while manoeuvring at low speed within our Fratton depot, blocking the exit for a number of trains to enter service.
‘We are sorry for the disruption to services as we work hard to rerail the train, repair the infrastructure, and open the depot.’
17 train services have so far been cancelled
A spokesman for Network Rail confirmed 17 trains have so far been cancelled.
He said: ‘The incident is being investigated, so it is too early to speculate
‘17 trains have been cancelled up until midday, some services are subject to delays and we advise passengers to check the latest train information before they travel
‘Teams are at the scene to attempt to rerail the train so the extent of the damage to the track and signalling equipment can be assessed.’