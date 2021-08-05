Disruptions to services between Portsmouth, Brighton and Southampton are expected until 6pm tonight after the incident took place at a depot in the early hours of this morning.

South Western Railway has said fewer trains will be running as the train has blocked some rail lines.

One witness told The News there was a ‘loud grinding noise’ at around 1.30am as the train came off the track.

A train derailment in Fratton on August 5, 2021. Picture: Andrew Cooper

Passengers are told to expect cancellations and changes to the timetable.

Train tickets can be used Stagecoach buses 23 between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant and 70/71/72 between Guildford and Haslemere for no extra charge.

