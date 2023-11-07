Gas leak reported on London Road in Hilsea with "urgent repairs" causing lane closures
“Urgent repairs” are underway on a major road in Portsmouth following a gas leak.
Two lanes are shut in London Road, Hilsea, while workers from SGN assess the damage and carry out maintenance.
Portsmouth Roads, the transport management social media account run by Portsmouth City Council, said on X (formally Twitter): “London Road lane closures in place due to a gas leak.
“The bus lane northbound and one lane southbound will be closed for the next two weeks while SGN carry out urgent repairs."