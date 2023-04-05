Gosport Ferry charges increase for passengers from April 2023 - latest ticket prices
The cost of travelling on the Gosport Ferry has increased after new charges were implemented.
A standard return ticket price for an adult is now £4.80, an increase from £4,30, while a child aged between four and 15 years old costs £3 – an increase from £2.80. Children under the age of four can travel for free. Seniors can travel for £3.10 after 9.30am on weekdays and at any time during the weekends and bank holidays.
There are also separate prices for motorbike, bicycles and for members of the armed forces, as well as multi-trip ticket options.
For a full list of the new charges see the Gosport Ferry website. Tickets can be purchased from the ticket office in Gosport and from ticket/change machines on the Portsmouth pontoon.