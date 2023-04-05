News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
2 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
6 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
7 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
7 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
7 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Gosport Ferry charges increase for passengers from April 2023 - latest ticket prices

The cost of travelling on the Gosport Ferry has increased after new charges were implemented.

By Kelly Brown
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST

A standard return ticket price for an adult is now £4.80, an increase from £4,30, while a child aged between four and 15 years old costs £3 – an increase from £2.80. Children under the age of four can travel for free. Seniors can travel for £3.10 after 9.30am on weekdays and at any time during the weekends and bank holidays.

There are also separate prices for motorbike, bicycles and for members of the armed forces, as well as multi-trip ticket options.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For a full list of the new charges see the Gosport Ferry website. Tickets can be purchased from the ticket office in Gosport and from ticket/change machines on the Portsmouth pontoon.

Gosport Ferry Terminal Picture: Chris MoorhouseGosport Ferry Terminal Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Gosport Ferry Terminal Picture: Chris Moorhouse
TicketsSeniorsPortsmouth