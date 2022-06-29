According to analysis by motor insurance brokers Adrian Flux, the town is one of the areas with the least speedy teenagers on the road.

On average only one in five FluxScore users there (17.4 per cent) will receive a serious warning about their speeding compared to almost all (98.5 per cent) in Ealing in West London.

The warnings are triggered by a black box that sits in the driver’s car to monitor their performance in the hope of improving safety and saving them money.

Gosport is home to some of the country's safest young drivers.

Scott Goodliffe at Adrian Flux said: ‘This gamification style approach has helped sensible drivers save up to 60 per cent for year-long safe driving upon renewal.

‘Unfortunately, some users are less attentive or cautious and their behaviour is a cause for concern because it leaves them more likely to make a claim or hurt themselves or others.

‘It’s disappointing when alerts have to be sent but we’re proud that they are helping to change behaviour behind the wheel.

‘We already know FluxScore is reducing the number of speeders across the board by 70 per cent and it’s great to see drivers in areas like Gosport are contributing hugely to that already impressive figure.’

Only Conwy in Wales has a better record at 17 per cent.

Adrian Flux’s self-fitting black box sits on the inside of the windscreen and tracks journeys.