News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nurses to vote on England-wide strikes after rejecting 5% pay rise
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws

Gosport Millennium Bridge will be closed to pedestrians for testing

A key pedestrian bridge in Gosport is set to be closed to allow for tests to be carried out.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th May 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:44 BST

The Millennium Bridge, which connects Priddy’s Hard with Royal Clarence Yard across the Forton Lake tidal creek, will be closed tomorrow (May 11) at approximately 11.30am.

This closure is due to a full test where the bridge will be raised and it is anticipated that it will remain closed for an hour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pedestrians will not be able to access the bridge during this time and they are being advised to find an alternative route during this time.

Millennium Bridge, Gosport. Picture: Neil HarrisMillennium Bridge, Gosport. Picture: Neil Harris
Millennium Bridge, Gosport. Picture: Neil Harris
Most Popular

Gosport Borough Council made the closure announcement on its social media pages including their Twitter and Facebook. To see the original post, click here.

Related topics:GosportFacebookTwitter