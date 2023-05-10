The Millennium Bridge, which connects Priddy’s Hard with Royal Clarence Yard across the Forton Lake tidal creek, will be closed tomorrow (May 11) at approximately 11.30am.

This closure is due to a full test where the bridge will be raised and it is anticipated that it will remain closed for an hour.

Pedestrians will not be able to access the bridge during this time and they are being advised to find an alternative route during this time.