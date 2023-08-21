News you can trust since 1877
A busy road in Gosport has been closed off by the police after a woman in her 60’s was found with serious head injuries.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read

Police were called by the ambulance service at 8.10pm last night (August 20) after a member of the public found a woman in her 60’s on the pavement with serious head injuries along Broom Way, just south of Peel Common Roundabout.

The woman was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she continues to receive treatment and the circumstances surrounding the woman’s injuries are unexplained at this time.

The police have implemented a road closure on Broom Way, between Peel Common Roundabout and the Brune Lane junction, and this is likely to remain in place for the majority of today.

This will allow officers to conduct enquiries at the scene in order to establish the full circumstances, and how the woman came to be injured.

The police are keen to hear from anyone who drove this stretch of road between 7.30pm to 8pm on Sunday 20 August. In particular, they would like to hear from anyone who has a Dash Cam so they can review the footage captured within these time parameters.

To get in touch with the police call 101 quoting Operation Lyne, or 44230337254 or alternatively you can submit information online, click here for more.

