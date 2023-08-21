The woman was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she continues to receive treatment and the circumstances surrounding the woman’s injuries are unexplained at this time.

The police have implemented a road closure on Broom Way, between Peel Common Roundabout and the Brune Lane junction, and this is likely to remain in place for the majority of today.

A woman in her 60's has been taken to hospital after being found with serious head injuries in Broom Way, Gosport.

This will allow officers to conduct enquiries at the scene in order to establish the full circumstances, and how the woman came to be injured.

The police are keen to hear from anyone who drove this stretch of road between 7.30pm to 8pm on Sunday 20 August. In particular, they would like to hear from anyone who has a Dash Cam so they can review the footage captured within these time parameters.