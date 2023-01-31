Gosport road closed by Hampshire police after three vehicles collide in Alverstoke
MULTIPLE vehicles have collided along a main road in Gosport – closing the street and scrambling emergency services to the scene.
Gosport police have confirmed that Western Way in Alverstoke is currently closed between Vectis Road and Solent Way, after a collision involving three separate vehicles.
One vehicle, a red Mini Cooper, has been photographed upside-down in the aftermath of the incident.
Posting on social media, the police force said: ‘We are currently on scene dealing with a three-vehicle road traffic collision on Western Way, Alverstoke. Everybody is okay - but for the time being Western Way is closed between Vectis Road and Solent Way. Please find an alternative route.’
For an alternative route, motorists can use either Stokes Bay Road along the seafront or Privett Road, past Gosport War Memorial Hospital.
More to follow.