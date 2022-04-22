The B334 Gosport, Rowner Road was partially blocked at St Nicholas Avenue due to an incident, with delays reported to be building in the area earlier this afternoon.

Romanse, who provide travel updates for Hampshire, published a tweet on the incident at 2.16pm this afternoon.

They said: ‘B3334 #Gosport - Rowner Rd is partially BLOCKED at St Nicholas Ave due to an RTI, delays building in the area.’

The road has been cleared

