Government-funded roadworks in Portsmouth and Hampshire aim to improve bus and bicycle transport

A total of 21 schemes are set to get underway with development, including including nine in Portsmouth and eight in Hampshire. It comes after Portsmouth City Council, Hampshire County Council and Isle of Wight Council jointly received £56m in funding from the government's Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) in 2020.

The city council says that once complete, all of these improvements will work together to make it easier for people to get to and from Portsmouth and surrounding areas by bus, bike and on foot. This will make it simpler for people to choose healthier, more active ways to travel, helping to reduce congestion and emissions from private vehicles and improve air quality, as well as promote physical and mental wellbeing.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘It's fantastic to see the ideas and improvements start to become reality, starting with this busy roundabout at the entrance to the city.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation at Portsmouth City Council (right), and Cllr Lee Hunt, ward councillor for Nelson, at the Rudmore Roundabout. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

‘Portsmouth is at the centre of these plans to build a more connected public transport network, and I look forward to seeing more people choosing to travel by bus and bike once the works are completed.’

In Portsmouth, work has already started on Rudmore Roundabout in Stamshaw to extend the bus lane in Mile End Road back to the roundabout. At the same time, the northbound lane from the roundabout on to the M275 will be widened.