Gritters readied by Hampshire County Council in case roads melt during heatwave

Machines spreading light dustings of sand will be sent out by Hampshire County Council, which says that this ‘acts like a sponge to soak up excess bitumen’.

Gritters are normally used to distribute salt during the winter to stop ice forming on roads.

The areas most likely to be targeted by the vehicles this week are those with older road surfaces, in rural locations and south facing.

Heatwave in Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 090722-16)

Residents are being urged to report any road problems on the council’s website.

Motorists who find tar stuck to their tyres are advised to wash it off with warm soapy water.

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across much of the UK including Hampshire.