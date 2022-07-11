Gritters readied by Hampshire County Council in case roads melt during heatwave

THE county council is preparing to deploy gritters in response to melting roads as temperatures soar.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 11th July 2022, 5:05 pm

Machines spreading light dustings of sand will be sent out by Hampshire County Council, which says that this ‘acts like a sponge to soak up excess bitumen’.

Gritters are normally used to distribute salt during the winter to stop ice forming on roads.

The areas most likely to be targeted by the vehicles this week are those with older road surfaces, in rural locations and south facing.

Residents are being urged to report any road problems on the council’s website.

Motorists who find tar stuck to their tyres are advised to wash it off with warm soapy water.

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across much of the UK including Hampshire.

National Highways has issued some tips for drivers to help them deal with high temperatures, advising them to stay hydrated, plan and leave plenty of time, and check the weather forecast for destinations.

