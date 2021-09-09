Hampshire County Council has unveiled plans for the A27 Delme to Downend Road junction in Fareham.

It is hoped these proposals will encourage more people to walk or cycle through the surrounding area.

The A27 Cams Hill. Picture: Google

But some believe it would create additional traffic problems for motorists.

Councillor Rob Humby, deputy leader of the county council, said: ‘We want to improve facilities and networks for bus users as well as encourage more people to leave the car at home and use public transport, cycle, or walk, for their local journeys.

‘We’re keen to hear from as many people as possible.’

A six-week survey was launched yesterday for residents to give their feedback on the plans.

Here is what the county council has planned. Picture: Hampshire County Council

Current proposals are for a wider northern footpath, cycle access to the Cams Hill service road, a two-way dedicated cycle track, a westbound bus lane and toucan crossings at the Cams Hall Estate junction and Shearwater Avenue.

Funding for the project comes from the government’s Transforming Cities Fund, with the council planning to spend £19.6m across Fareham, Gosport and Havant.

Cllr Humby said: ‘This is a significant level of transport funding that will help us provide the infrastructure to transform people’s journeys whether they cycle, walk or travel by bus.

‘It also supports our commitment to tackling climate change, contributing to our target to be carbon neutral by 2050 and resilient to a two degree rise in temperature.

‘As we develop our plans, we will be seeking the views of local residents, businesses and other interested parties, through public engagement activities.’

But leader of Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Sean Woodward, says the scheme will create more problems than it solves.

He said: ‘There are the most tremendous traffic queues along there, every night of every week, and to take away lane width for buses and bicycles is a very bad idea.

‘I believe other people familiar with the area will think the same.’

To share your thoughts on the plans, go to hants.gov.uk/transport/transportschemes/tcfa27delmeroundabout

People who need a paper copy can call 0300 555 1388.

