Main roads through the city and across the county, such as Northern Parade, London Road and the A27 will be visited by gritting vehicles to keep motorists on all four wheels.

Without the salt being laid down, the roads can become incredibly treacherous – especially in the mornings when the roads have been less-travelled. In Portsmouth, the city council has placed the responsibility for gritting with Colas, whereas Hampshire County Council has its own fleet of gritters.

Colas apparently does not name its gritters, but Hampshire County Council has named every single vehicle in its fleet – and some of them are absolute corkers.

Schoolchildren in Hampshire named eight gritters to join the council's fleet. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

One of the best names in the fleet is Snowbi-Wan Kenobi, named after the iconic Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Blizzard of Oz is also a superb play on words, as is The Grittist Showman – taking inspiration from musicals of the same name. Here are the other names for gritters in Hampshire’s fleet, and the inspiration behind each of their names.

Thaw Enforcement – an obvious play on words of ‘law enforcement’.

The Grittalo – Based on the children’s book character The Gruffalo, who stars in a series of the same name.

The Grittindoor – While some might think this is related to Harry Potter’s Gryffindor house, it’s actually a pun on the ‘great indoors’.

Blizzard Wizard, Grittersaurus and Mr Slippy aren’t so much a play on words, but instead are gritter and weather puns that have led to widespread naming of gritters across the country.

On a musical and television theme, the county council has Gritters Got Talent (Britain’s Got Talent), Gritly Come Dancing – as named by Elson Junior School in Gosport – Gritty Gritty Bang Bang and Mad Gritter’s Tea Party.

Spread Sheeran is also a member of the fleet, but sadly we don’t have a Photograph of this one.

While we’re on the subject of bad jokes, Luke Snowalker is an admittedly terrible Star Wars pun, but the best has been saved until last.