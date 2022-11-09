Hampshire police appealing for witnesses after M27 crash left two officers with injuries

The motorway was closed on Tuesday, November 8 from 10am after a single-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway.

But while police attended this incident, a second collision took place on the westbound carriageway in the same place, and two police officers were taken to hospital. An air ambulance and firefighters were also called to the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police were called just after 10am to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway between Junctions 11 and 12. Whilst at the scene, a second collision occurred involving three vehicles, a white Audi A3, a silver Toyota Yaris and white Mitsubishi Outlander, and led to two police officers sustaining injuries.

‘One of the occupants of the cars also sustained a serious injury. Both the officers and the member of the public were taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the collision.

‘We are keen to hear from anyone who has information, particularly anyone with dash cam footage, which can assist our enquiries.’

Eyewitnesses have told The News that they saw police officers crossing the central reservation to stop the traffic on the westbound carriageway by hand – right before the second incident took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary by calling 101, quoting the reference number 44220453933.