Hampshire railways: Police provide fresh details on person hit by train at St Denys railway station
POLICE have provided fresh details regarding the person hit by a train on a Hampshire railway route.
South Rail reported the incident happened between Havant and Southampton Central railway stations at 9.17am this morning.
Routes were initially closed to passengers.
Southern Rail said at the time: ‘It's with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Southampton Central and Havant.
‘You should delay travelling until later between Havant and Southampton Central as there is no train service at this time.’
British Transport Police have provided an update regarding the tragic incident.
It happened at St Denys railway station and involved a man.
Below are the latest travel updates on the railways, and the information from the British Transport Police.
Passengers are advised to delay travel if possible, and to review the alternative route maps on the Southern Rail website.
Person hit by train
Key Events
- Southern Rail reported someone was hit by a train this morning.
- The incident happened at St Denys Railway station.
- Updates to train services below.
British Transport Police update
The British Transport Police have provided details on the incident where someone was killed by a train.
A spokeswoman said: ‘British Transport Police were called to St Denys station at 9.10am this morning (5 October) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
‘Paramedics also attended and a man has been taken to hospital for treatment.
‘The incident is not being treated as suspicious.’
Services at the moment
Southern Rail have advised people not to set off to travel on the railway if they have not already.
Some lines reopen
Southern Rail report some lines have been reopened.
They are continuing work to resolve the delays created by the tagic incident.
Southampton Central update
Some services are starting to resume to and from Southampton.
Southern Rail have shared the delays that are currently in place at Havant railway station.
Journey planners
Passengers have been advised to check their journey planners if they have been impacted by the delays.
Set off early
Southern Rail have advised passenger to arrive early for their trains due to the delays.
Trains may be cancelled or delayed
South Western Railway report some lines have reopened between Eastleigh and Southampton following the emergency incident.
Disruption to continue until the afternoon
South Western Railway expect disruption to last into this afternoon.
Initial report
Southern Rail initially reported the tragic incident this morning.
All lines open
All lines have now reopened following the tragic incident.