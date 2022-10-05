South Rail reported the incident happened between Havant and Southampton Central railway stations at 9.17am this morning.

Routes were initially closed to passengers.

St Denys Railway Station. Picture: Google Street View.

Southern Rail said at the time: ‘It's with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Southampton Central and Havant.

‘You should delay travelling until later between Havant and Southampton Central as there is no train service at this time.’

British Transport Police have provided an update regarding the tragic incident.

It happened at St Denys railway station and involved a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below are the latest travel updates on the railways, and the information from the British Transport Police.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.