Officers rushed to the scene to deal with a car crash, which left one person injured.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police were called at 12.34pm today to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A34.

‘One person has suffered minor injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The carriageway was clear at 2.40pm.

‘Colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hampshire Ambulance Service also attended the incident.’

Traffic monitoring system Romanse reports the northbound route has reopened near Worthing Down.

The blockage, which has been cleared on the A34, was caused by a car crash which left one person injured. Picture: Google Street View.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A34 Northbound - all lanes are now CLEARED and REOPENED due to an earlier police incident at #WorthyDown, delays have gone.’

Heavy traffic of up to 40 minutes had built up on the route, according to Romanse.

All lanes were blocked on the route.

At 2.23pm, Romanse reported: ‘#A34 Northbound - Reports all lanes BLOCKED due to police incident at #WorthyDown, heavy delay remains on approach.’

Earlier today, at 1.02pm, one lane on the A34 Northbound was closed between A272 and Three Maids Hill roundabout near South Wonston, Winchester, near Worthing Down.

Romanse reported: ‘#A34 Northbound - one lane BLOCKED between A272/Three Maids Hill Roundabout #WorthyDown and #SuttonScotneyServices due to an incident near #SouthWonston, heavy delays already building.

‘Heavy delays of approximately 40 minutes.’

In the area, the B3040 in Winchester is facing roughly 15 minute traffic delays building westbound on Romsey Road, between St James' Lane and Battery Hill and Kings Road.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron