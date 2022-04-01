Hampshire traffic: All lanes cleared on A34 at Worthy Down and delays 'have gone' after one person injured in car crash
ALL lanes have been cleared on the A34 and the delays ‘have gone’ following a crash.
Officers rushed to the scene to deal with a car crash, which left one person injured.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police were called at 12.34pm today to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A34.
‘One person has suffered minor injuries.
‘The carriageway was clear at 2.40pm.
‘Colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hampshire Ambulance Service also attended the incident.’
Traffic monitoring system Romanse reports the northbound route has reopened near Worthing Down.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A34 Northbound - all lanes are now CLEARED and REOPENED due to an earlier police incident at #WorthyDown, delays have gone.’
Heavy traffic of up to 40 minutes had built up on the route, according to Romanse.
All lanes were blocked on the route.
At 2.23pm, Romanse reported: ‘#A34 Northbound - Reports all lanes BLOCKED due to police incident at #WorthyDown, heavy delay remains on approach.’
Earlier today, at 1.02pm, one lane on the A34 Northbound was closed between A272 and Three Maids Hill roundabout near South Wonston, Winchester, near Worthing Down.
Romanse reported: ‘#A34 Northbound - one lane BLOCKED between A272/Three Maids Hill Roundabout #WorthyDown and #SuttonScotneyServices due to an incident near #SouthWonston, heavy delays already building.
‘Heavy delays of approximately 40 minutes.’
In the area, the B3040 in Winchester is facing roughly 15 minute traffic delays building westbound on Romsey Road, between St James' Lane and Battery Hill and Kings Road.