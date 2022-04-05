Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports heavy delays are easing on the eastbound route between Picket Post and Stoney Cross.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A31 Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED between #PicketPost and #StoneyCross due to an earlier RTI, heavy delays easing.’

Motorists previously faced delays of roughly 30 minutes on the route.

A lane on the M271 has also been cleared at the M27, junction 3.

A broken down van caused heavy tailbacks earlier this morning.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M271 Northbound - all lanes now CLEARED at #M27/J3 due to an earlier broken down van, heavy delays are easing.’

ROMANSE reports a lane blockage on the A31, and delays on the A32 in Fareham.

Commuters also faced difficulties travelling between Fareham and Gosport.

Delays were present on two routes, one of them up to 25 minutes on the A32.

There were also 15 minute tailbacks on Newgate Lane northbound, in Fareham, and 20 minute delays on Wych Lane, between Kent Road and the A32.

ROMANSE reported: ‘A32 #Gosport/#Fareham - approximately 25-minute delays northbound on Fareham Road/Gosport Road between B3334 Rowner Road and A27/Quay Street Roundabout.

‘B3385 #Fareham - approximately 15-minute delays northbound on Newgate Lane East/Newgate Lane between B3334/#PeelCommon Roundabout and A32 Gosport Road.

‘#Fareham/#Bridgemary - Approximately 20-minute delays eastbound on Wych Lane between Kent Road and A32 Fareham Road.’

