Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports heavy delays remain on all diversions.

The crash happened between junction 9 at Winnell, and the A33 Winchester by-pass.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A34 Northbound - All lanes RE-OPENED after earlier RTI between J9 #Winnall and A33 Winchester By-Pass, heavy delays remain on all diversions.’

The route closure was reported at 7.23am, which caused major disruption in the area.

Motorists were warned to stay clear.

ROMANSE reported: ‘#A34 Northbound - All lanes BLOCKED due to RTI between J9 #Winnall and A33 Winchester By-Pass, heavy delays on all approaches. Avoid if possible!’

All lanes on the A34 have been cleared following an earlier crash.

National Highways have advised drivers to allow extra time for their journeys, as delays ease.

A statement from National Highways said: ‘All lanes are now open on the #A34 northbound between the #M3/A34 and #A33 near #Winchester following an earlier collision.

‘There are currently minimal delays and approx. less than 1 mile of congestion.

‘Please allow extra time for these delays to clear.’

There were estimated delays of up to 40 minutes on the M3 northbound as a result of the collision.