The westbound entry slip road has been cleared and earlier delays are easing.

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports: ‘M27 westbound – J7/A334 Hedge End entry slip has now CLEARED and REOPENED due to an earlier vehicle fire.

‘Delays easing but surrounding roads very busy.’

Officers from Hampshire police were called to the scene.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire constabulary said: ‘We were made aware of the incident at 6.22am.

‘A car had caught fire and was in the slip road at junction 7 of the M27.

The westbound entry slip road at M27 junction 7 has been closed due to a vehicle fire.

‘No one was injured.’

ROMANSE reported the closure at 7.02am on Twitter.

The tweet said: ‘M27 westbound - J7/A334 Hedge End entry slip is CLOSED due to a vehicle fire, delays building.’

