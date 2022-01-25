Hampshire traffic: Major slip road cleared on M27 at Hedge End after road traffic incident
A MAJOR slip road on the M27 was closed at Hedge End this morning.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 10:53 am
The eastbound entry slip was closed due to the incident and heavy delays are now starting to clear.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported this morning: '#M27 Eastbound - the entry slip for J7/A334 #HedgeEnd is CLOSED due to an RTI, heavy delays building.'
The service has now updated drivers stating: ‘#M27 Eastbound - the entry slip for J7/A334 #HedgeEnd is CLEARED due to an earlier RTI, heavy delays easing.’