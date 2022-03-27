Hampshire traffic news: Long queues on M3 after accident and car fire near Basingstoke, affecting both directions
Queues of more than four miles – in both directions – were reported on the M3 in Hampshire after an accident and a car fire.
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 5:37 pm
Updated
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 8:34 pm
The crash happened on the southbound side of the M3 near Basingstoke between Junction 6 and Junction 7, just before 5pm.
The middle and fast lanes are closed while the collision was cleared, with delays of up to an hour.
The outside lane remains closed as the barrier has been damaged.
Then, on the other side, northbound, a car fire saw the inside and middle lane closed. There were queues of up to four miles that way, but the car fire is now out and the lanes have been reopened.