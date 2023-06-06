News you can trust since 1877
Havant Road on Hayling Island remains closed two hours after serious collision confirmed

A major road on Hayling Island has been closed for the past two hours after a serious collision was confirmed.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST

Havant Road has been closed for over two hours with diversions through Northney Road, St Peter's Road and Copse Lane in place.

The current delay time for the diversion roads are approximately 25 minutes and it is unknown when Havant Riad will reopen following the incident.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision and it is advised to avoid the area.

Emergency services at the scene of serious collisionEmergency services at the scene of serious collision
