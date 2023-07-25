News you can trust since 1877
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Heavy traffic between on M27 between Eastleigh and Hedge End following multiple vehicle collision

A multiple vehicle collision on the M27 has caused heavy delays of up to an hour for commuters.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Jul 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 09:24 BST

Lanes one of the A335 eastbound between Hedge End and Eastleigh have been closed following a serious collision.

The incident has caused heavy traffic delays of an hour and the traffic backs from Rownhams Services.

Emergency services are at the scene for the recovery process and they are advising people that there will be delays.

Traffic news - a multiple RTC has caused delays between Hedge End and Eastleigh.Traffic news - a multiple RTC has caused delays between Hedge End and Eastleigh.
For more information and to keep up with live traffic updates, click the link.

