Heavy traffic between on M27 between Eastleigh and Hedge End following multiple vehicle collision
A multiple vehicle collision on the M27 has caused heavy delays of up to an hour for commuters.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Jul 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 09:24 BST
Lanes one of the A335 eastbound between Hedge End and Eastleigh have been closed following a serious collision.
The incident has caused heavy traffic delays of an hour and the traffic backs from Rownhams Services.
Emergency services are at the scene for the recovery process and they are advising people that there will be delays.