Encouraging a return to train travel, the retail pilot programme offers a free refreshment to rail users if they plan their journey using National Rail’s Alert Me by Messenger or WhatsApp service.

Anyone using the Alert Me service between now and October can opt-in to receive rewards such as a free cup of coffee from train station retailers during their journey.

Passengers will receive vouchers via QR code for redeemable rewards at a variety of retailers.

The sign outside Havant Station. Picture: Michael Scaddan

Technology powering the pilot scheme has been developed by British company Zipabout.

Jacqueline Starr, Chief Executive of the Rail Delivery Group, the company that manages National Rail on behalf of the rail industry, said: ‘The National Rail Alert Me by Messenger and WhatsApp services provide customers with the latest personalised travel information including busyness alerts to help customers travel with confidence.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron