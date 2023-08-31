Huge rise in fines handed  out to motorists driving in Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) have proved controversial. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

It’s a significant rise on the 519,780 fines issued to motorists during 2021.

Since the start of 2021, councils issuing fines for Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) have generated more than £91 million for the schemes, with £40.8 million amassed during 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some £10.9 million has been brought in during the first five months of 2023 alone, too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2022, each council that fined drivers for entering LTNs generated an average of £3.1 million from the schemes.

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods are designed to make urban areas easier to walk or cycle through by preventing cars, vans and other vehicles from using otherwise quiet roads as shortcuts.

They also look to reduce inner-city pollution by promoting ‘greener’ forms of transport such as walking or cycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data, which was compiled by Churchill Motor Insurance, found that ‘at least’ 21 councils operated LTNs in 2022 and 2023, which was 12 more than in 2021.

It means that there are now 103 permanent LTNs now in operation, compared with 87 in 2021. They run in a variety of locations, including London, Derby, Newcastle, Birmingham and Rochdale.

Portsmouth City Council are currently exploring the introduction of what they call Active Pompey Neighbourhoods, due to the negativity surrounding the LTN name.

Cllr Lynn Stagg, though, stated no APN would be installed if locals were against it. “We are going to make sure anything is supported by residents," she declared last October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, recently ordered a review of LTNs, as some Tories press for environmental measures to be eased during a cost-of-living crisis.

Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: “Low traffic neighbourhoods are a controversial issue, and our research shows the number of motorists impacted is increasing.

"More councils are rolling out the schemes in their areas and the number of individual LTNs is also rising.