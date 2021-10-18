Lane blocked on A3 near Clanfield following incident
DELAYS have formed on the A3 following an earlier incident.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 6:40 pm
One lane of the A3 heading southbound has been blocked, according to traffic monitoring system Romanse.
Read More
Read MoreOld Portsmouth man guilty of spitting at police officers after being pulled over...
In a tweet Romanse said: ‘#A3 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED between B2070 #Buriton and Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to an incident, delays from A272 Winchester Rd #Petersfield.’
Hampshire police and the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) have been contacted for more information.