Lane blocked on A3 near Clanfield following incident

DELAYS have formed on the A3 following an earlier incident.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 18th October 2021, 6:40 pm
Breaking News

One lane of the A3 heading southbound has been blocked, according to traffic monitoring system Romanse.

In a tweet Romanse said: ‘#A3 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED between B2070 #Buriton and Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to an incident, delays from A272 Winchester Rd #Petersfield.’

Hampshire police and the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) have been contacted for more information.

