Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One lane of the southbound London Road in Hilsea will be closed for four weeks to allow work to be carried out by gas distribution company SGN to replace a section of the gas main in close to The News Centre site. The lane closure was due to start earlier, but was delayed so both lanes remained opened while the repair works were carried out on Eastern Road.

London Road in Hilsea will be closed for four weeks

The work will allow for the replacement of old, metal gas mains with new plastic pipe to ensure nearby properties continue to receive a safe and reliable supply of gas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Eastern Road expected to reopen this evening following with sewage pipe repair works

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley Barlow, spokesperson SGN, explained: “This is required so that there is a safe work area from the excavations on the grass area. If there are opportunities to safely open the lane for periods of time as work progresses then we will do so to help reduce disruption. Once the lane is closed, engineers will start excavating to expose the gas main ready for replacement.

"People walking along the northern end of the work will be able to follow a short signed diversion to ensure they have a safe route around the roadworks. Signs will warn people about the work due to start. We’re sorry for the disruption these essential works have caused, and thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”