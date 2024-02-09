London Road in Hilsea: Four weeks of closures on major Portsmouth road for gas main replacement work - when
One lane of the southbound London Road in Hilsea will be closed for four weeks to allow work to be carried out by gas distribution company SGN to replace a section of the gas main in close to The News Centre site. The lane closure was due to start earlier, but was delayed so both lanes remained opened while the repair works were carried out on Eastern Road.
The work will allow for the replacement of old, metal gas mains with new plastic pipe to ensure nearby properties continue to receive a safe and reliable supply of gas.
Bradley Barlow, spokesperson SGN, explained: “This is required so that there is a safe work area from the excavations on the grass area. If there are opportunities to safely open the lane for periods of time as work progresses then we will do so to help reduce disruption. Once the lane is closed, engineers will start excavating to expose the gas main ready for replacement.
"People walking along the northern end of the work will be able to follow a short signed diversion to ensure they have a safe route around the roadworks. Signs will warn people about the work due to start. We’re sorry for the disruption these essential works have caused, and thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”
Work has already been completed on the northbound London Road which saw the bus lane and one lane of the main road closed for November and December last year.