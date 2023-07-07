News you can trust since 1877
M27 and A27 traffic delays at Farlington after collision causes tailbacks

Traffic delays of up to an hour have been reported this morning following a collision on the A27 in Farlington.
By Kelly Brown
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:16 BST

Two lanes have been blocked on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 between A2030 Eastern Road junction and the A3(M) interchange near Farlington following an RTI causing traffic delays back up to junction 11 of the M27.

The incident has also caused some delays on Eastern Road and the Farlington area. According to a driver who was caught in the traffic, a white car appeared badly damaged with three police cars and an ambulance on the scene.

Traffic delays this morningTraffic delays this morning
