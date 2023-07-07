Two lanes have been blocked on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 between A2030 Eastern Road junction and the A3(M) interchange near Farlington following an RTI causing traffic delays back up to junction 11 of the M27 .

The incident has also caused some delays on Eastern Road and the Farlington area. According to a driver who was caught in the traffic, a white car appeared badly damaged with three police cars and an ambulance on the scene.