M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham reopens following serious collision
The M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham has reopened following a serious collision which closed the motorway this evening.
By Kelly Brown
Published 17th Mar 2023, 20:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 20:33 GMT
Emergency services were called to the incident on the M27 westbound between junctions 12 (Portsmouth) and 11 (Fareham) which left both lanes blocked resulting in delays across the area. Diversions had been put in place. National Highways has said the road has now reopened and the traffic is beginning to clear.