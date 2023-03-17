News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
3 hours ago Man who crashed 'death trap' BMW killing girlfriend jailed
4 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
8 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
9 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
11 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host

M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham reopens following serious collision

The M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham has reopened following a serious collision which closed the motorway this evening.

By Kelly Brown
Published 17th Mar 2023, 20:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 20:33 GMT

Emergency services were called to the incident on the M27 westbound between junctions 12 (Portsmouth) and 11 (Fareham) which left both lanes blocked resulting in delays across the area. Diversions had been put in place. National Highways has said the road has now reopened and the traffic is beginning to clear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency services attended the scene
Emergency services attended the scene
Emergency services attended the scene
PortsmouthM27FarehamEmergency servicesDiversions