M27 blocked in Eastleigh and Rownhams as broken down vehicle obstructs carriageway - heavy delays for drivers

Commuters face delays this morning due to the blockage of a busy Hampshire motorway.
By Joe Buncle
Published 21st Nov 2023, 07:28 GMT
Two incidents on the M27 caused disruption between junctions three and four, and at junction five this morning. The blockages are now cleared but delays remain in place.

Romanse reports: “#M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED at J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to a broken down vehicle, delays building on the approach.”

