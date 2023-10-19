M27 crash leaves lane blocked and "heavy delays already" for morning drivers
A crash on the M27 has led to a lane blocked and “heavy delays already” during this morning’s rush hour.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Oct 2023, 07:49 BST- 1 min read
The incident happened westbound near junction 4 for the M3 interchange.
A post at 7.29am from live travel service Romanse said: “M27 Westbound - Lane 2 is BLOCKED just past J4/#M3 due to an RTC, heavy delays building already.”
Meanwhile AA Traffic is reporting very slow traffic from junction 4 to 7 on the M27.