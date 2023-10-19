Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened westbound near junction 4 for the M3 interchange around 7.30am.

A police spokeswoman has now revealed that no one was injured. She said: “This was a two vehicle, non-injury collision which happened close to junction 4 of the M27. Highways England dealt with it.”

A post at 7.29am from live travel service Romanse said: “M27 Westbound - Lane 2 is BLOCKED just past J4/#M3 due to an RTC, heavy delays building already.”