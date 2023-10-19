News you can trust since 1877
M27 crash resulting in "heavy delays" and lane blocked was two-car crash, police confirm

A crash on the M27 that led to a lane blocked and “heavy delays” during this morning’s rush hour involved two cars, police have said in an update.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
The incident happened westbound near junction 4 for the M3 interchange around 7.30am.

A police spokeswoman has now revealed that no one was injured. She said: “This was a two vehicle, non-injury collision which happened close to junction 4 of the M27. Highways England dealt with it.”

M27 incident
A post at 7.29am from live travel service Romanse said: “M27 Westbound - Lane 2 is BLOCKED just past J4/#M3 due to an RTC, heavy delays building already.”

Meanwhile AA Traffic reported very slow traffic from junction 4 to 7 on the M27.

